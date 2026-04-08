A ROSS-ON-WYE woman who previously ran a strongman class and also helped coach strength and conditioning for a women’s rugby team took up the sport of kettlebell as part of helping her rebuild her life both physically and mentally.
Ruth Forbes said that she discovered the sport after going through a very difficult period with her mental health.
Kettlebell sport is a strength endurance sport where you lift for long sets often 30 minutes, without putting the kettlebell down, and it’s a very technical and demanding.
“Fitness became a way for me to rebuild myself, both physically and mentally, and kettlebells in particular gave me a real focus and purpose again,” she said,
“What started as a way to get myself out of a bad place eventually turned into competing, and I have since gone on to represent Scotland internationally.
“This year is my comeback year into competition after taking around nine months out to recover from a back injury.
“I am currently working towards qualifying again and getting back onto the competition platform. The sport involves completing a 30-minute kettlebell set at a required number of repetitions.
“Alongside competing, I’m really passionate about helping everyday people get stronger, more confident, and enjoy exercise, especially outdoors and in a supportive and welcoming environment.
“My classes are very community-focused, and I love helping people realise they’re capable of more than they think.”
“My coaching business, RFitness Training, is where I work with a wide range of people from general fitness clients to older adults who want to stay active and independent.”
The kettlebell sport having originated in Russia, and now has competitions across the world, it consists of three main lifts: the snatch, jerk and the long cycle.
Kettlebell sport training is unmatched at getting strength, cardio and endurance benefits at once.
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