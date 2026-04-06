THE M48 Severn Bridge has now reopened in both directions.
Earlier today, the M48 Severn Bridge was closed due to a reported medical emergency, and drivers were asked to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge as a diversion.
It is currently not clear what the incident was, however National Highways reported it as a “medical emergency” and a “police-led incident.”
Avon and Somerset Police led the response, with South Western Ambulance Service, Traffic Officers and National Highways area team crews also on scene.
National Highways and Police have been contacted for further information.
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