GLOUCESTERSHIRE College and Barnwood Construction have signed a new strategic partnership that will see Barnwood’s emerging construction managers train through the College’s Construction and Build Technician Apprenticeship.
Launching from September, apprentices will benefit from the college’s industry-standard training facilities, expert lecturers, and a curriculum shaped with employers to meet current and future sector needs.
The programme integrates a higher level qualification with practical skills, providing both a strong theoretical foundation in their field and real-world knowledge. Gloucestershire College said this type of programme is attractive to an employer.
Matthew Burgess, Principal and Chief Executive of Gloucestershire College, said: “We are delighted to partner with Barnwood Construction to support the next generation of construction leaders.
“Barnwood has a long-standing reputation for quality and craftsmanship in our region, and this partnership reflects a shared commitment to developing the higher-level technical skills that Gloucestershire’s economy needs.
“Integrating the HTQ/HNC within the apprenticeship gives learners a strong academic foundation alongside practical, hands-on experience – the ideal combination for modern construction management.”
The college said the collaboration forms part of a wider effort across Gloucestershire to expand high-quality technical education and create a strong skills pipeline for local employers.
Simon Carey, CEO of Barnwood Construction, said: “People are at the heart of our business, and we are committed to creating clear, supported progression routes for our team.
“Working with Gloucestershire College gives us access to outstanding local training with the flexibility, standards and relevance we need. The Level 4 programme and integrated HTQ/HNC will give our apprentices the confidence, competence and technical capability to take on responsibility on site and grow their careers with us.
“We’re proud to invest in the future of our workforce and the wider sector.”
You can get more information about the course by contacting Gloucestershire College via email on [email protected] or by calling 0345 1552020.
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