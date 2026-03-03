GLOUCESTERSHIRE College has celebrated a positive outcome from its first Ofsted report with the new inspection framework.
The recent inspection report confirmed the college consistently met the high bar of expected standards across the graded judgements.
It highlighted how learners grew in confidence throughout their studies. Inspectors noted students become increasingly more independent, supported by engaging lessons and meaningful practical experiences. Learners were seen to behave well, demonstrate respect, and show positive attitudes to their education.
Matthew Burgess, Principal and Chief Executive of Gloucestershire College said: “We are so pleased with the Ofsted report as it recognises the ongoing hard work of the staff and the progress made by our learners. Everyone works so hard to support all our learners to develop their confidence and resilience in readiness to be successful in their next steps.”
The report acknowledged significant improvements in support for learners with high needs. Inspectors found that learners with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are well supported, with tailored assistance that enables full participation and strong progress. Dedicated programmes further help these learners build independence and social skills.
Inspectors also recognised the college’s commitment to removing barriers for disadvantaged learners. This sustained effort ensures all learners, regardless of background or circumstance can access education, succeed, and thrive.
The college said learners benefit from professional classrooms and workshops equipped with industry-standard tools and technologies, preparing them effectively for further study or employment. Inspectors praised assessors and teachers for their strong subject expertise, which results in purposeful teaching aligned closely to the needs of apprentices and their employers.
Gloucestershire college also noted apprentices thrive at the College, developing substantial theoretical knowledge and practical skills that enable them to excel in their roles.
It added that throughout their time at the college, learners develop confidence and resilience, helping them secure sustainable careers.
