Forty pupils from Haberdashers’ Monmouth School in years 10 to 12 set off on a five- day Geography tour to Iceland, the famed “Land of Fire and Ice.” Organised by the Geography Department and supported by Discover the World, the trip offered awe, adventure and first- hand learning.
The trip was organised by the Geography Department and supported by Discover the World, the trip began in Reykjavík with a dramatic live lava show and an evening walk along the regenerated waterfront, made memorable by a display of Northern Lights.
Head of Geography, Mr Scott Rentall, said: Our pupils were exceptional throughout, showing enthusiasm, curiosity and superb behaviour. It was wonderful to see them applying their classroom learning to real-world environments, from glacial landscapes to geothermal power stations.
“Opportunities like this bring geography to life in a way no textbook ever could.”
The group explored Iceland’s approach to renewable energy with visits to the Hellisheiði geothermal power station, the geothermal fields at Hveragerði and Urriðafoss on the River Þjórsá before discovering the island’s tectonic past at the interactive LAVA Centre.
Pupils spent a full day on the south coast where they enjoyed the winter beauty of Seljalandsfoss, the dramatic cliffs and sea stacks at Dyrhólaey and the black sands of Vík.
They were able to take part in a guided walk on Sólheimajökull provided valuable insight into glacial processes and climate change, bringing classroom leanring vividly to life.
The famous Golden Circle route offered further geographical highlights, including the Kerið crater, the erupting geysers of the Haukadalur valley, the two-tiered Gullfoss waterfall and the rift valley of Þingvellir National Park, where pupils stood between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.
The tour finished with a restorative visit to the Blue Lagoon and a stop in Grindavík, where pupils learned about the community’s recent evacuation following volcanic activity.
