The Lower Wye Ramblers invite you to join them on Sunday April 12 for a 5.5-mile moderate walk. Starting at 10 am from St Briavels Castle (Grid reference: SO 55806 04562 Nearest postcode: GL15 6RG what3words: purse.signed.blink), we will take a track down to near Mork and then follow Slade Brook back upstream past the numerous small Travertine dams.
This SSSI has the best exposure of these natural dams in the UK, formed by the redeposition of dissolved minerals from underground streams that flow through limestone strata and then emerge as springs. We will then continue along tracks and footpaths across farmland back to St Briavels.
Please bring drinks and snacks with you and wear suitable clothing and footwear for the walk. For further information and contact details for the walk leader, go the group’s website (www.ramblers.org.uk/lower-wye; it is always advisable to look on the website on the morning of a walk to check for any last-minute changes [e.g. cancellation due to weather, etc.]).
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