MONMOUTH Show Ground Car boot has returned for another season of bargains, bric-a-brac and pre- loved items.
The first car boot is being held on April 18 and is taking place every Saturday (all depending on the weather) and will continue to around run until October (weather permitting.)
Sellers have the opportunity to set up from 10am and buyers can attend from 10.30am. Costs for sellers are £10 for a car and from £14 for a van with entry costing £1 for buyers.
There is space for more than 200+ and there are opportunities to purchase snacks and refreshments as you make your way around the stalls – including an ice-cream van to get you through the summer heat.
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