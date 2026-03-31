OVER 100 ex-commercial hens from Shirenewton, Monmouthshire need new homes by the weekend or they could face slaughter
The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) is holding an urgent rehoming event in Shirenewton, Monmouthshire on Sunday, April 5 where 105 ex-commercial laying hens will be sent off to their happy new retirement homes – but only if kind-hearted animal lovers come forward by 4pm this Thursday.
Andy Hill at the British Hen Welfare Trust, said: “People are often surprised by how much joy hens bring. They’re funny, curious little characters, they love routine, and they’re genuinely a delight to care for. Plus, they’re still more than happy to pop out the occasional egg.
“With spring finally here, this is the ideal time to start. These girls are more than ready for a fresh beginning, and they really do make wonderful pets.
“These hens have spent their lives working tirelessly laying eggs for people to buy in the supermarket. But now they have reached 18 months old, they are at the end of their commercial life; however, the BHWT knows they have so much more to give which is why they deserve a second chance at a free-range retirement.”
Anyone looking to adopt simply needs to offer these hens security, food and water and a little bit of TLC.
To adopt hens simply visit bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption and click ‘adopt’ next to the location nearest to you. Alternatively, call the BHWT Rehoming Team on 01884 860084.
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