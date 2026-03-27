PLAY time for children in Sedbury has received a significant upgrade with the opening of a new play area.
A ribbon was cut to mark the official opening of the new facility outside Sedbury and Beachley Village Hall on Thursday (March 26) – although local children had been enjoying it since the previous weekend after the transformation was completed.
The upgrade was funded by Tidenham Parish who have invested £46,000 in the new play area in King Alfred’s Road.
Part of the cost came from the Mopla Cottages charity which the council administers
Previously there had been three items of equipment – a roundabout, a small bucket swing and a rocker – on an uneven grass surface.
Alongside the roundabout, the equipment now includes a multi-play feature with a slide, sensory panels and a larger bucket swing.
There is also a brightly-coloured, flat safety surface underfoot and the area has been enlarged.
The new facilities were supplied by leading play equipment manufacturer Komplan.
The council is now turning its attention to the former skatepark site in nearby Buttington Road which it hopes to turn into a family park with a focus on older children.
The long-term aim is to set up a youth club for the area
The official opening was well attended with local children joining parish councillors Jan Stead, Justine Burgess and Audrey Tullett for the ribbon cutting.
Cllr Stead said: “It’s the first stage – we needed
to start somewhere and we thought we'd start with the little ones.”
Cllr Tullett added: “The idea is to completely change young people's lives in Sedbury.”
Parent Shane Phillips, who took daughter Millie along to the opening, said the new play area was “perfect” for the village.
He added: “I also saw what is planned for Buttington Road and if that happens it will be amazing.”
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