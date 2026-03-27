PERFORMERS from the Caldicot Musical Theatre Society took on the challenge of Songs We’ll Never Sing and absolutely wowed a capacity audience.
The premise for the show was simple: give the singers songs that in the ordinary course of events they would never sing.
It ranged from men channelling their inner femmes fatale in Cell Block Tango from Chicago to women singing a medley of Four Seasons hits from Jersey Boys.
The show was dedicated to the memory of Tess Morgan, a much-loved and respected member of the society both on stage and behind the scenes who died recently.
She joined the society as a 14-year-old in 2012 and had been a dear friend to the CMTS ‘family’.
Musical director for the show Ellis Dune said: “She spent years doing a lot behind the scenes and a lot on the stage.
“Her legacy is going to live on with us for a really long time. “She would have really enjoyed this, so we just want to have fun and enjoy musical theatre which was one of her favourite things.”
The show at Caldicot Choir Hall on Saturday (March 21) featured songs from the golden age of musical theatre such as Brush Up Your Shakespeare from Kiss Me Kate right up to modern hits such as Hamilton.
There were also songs from less well-known productions such as Newsies and In the Heights.
Along the way there were some emotional moments as well as plenty of laughs such as Rob Langley-Swain’s version of Little Girls from Annie complete with shower cap and cocktail.
The society is currently rehearsing for its summer show, the Queen juke box musical We Will Rock You
The society rehearses at Caerwent Village Hall from 7pm on Mondays.
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