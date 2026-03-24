Villagers turned out in force on Friday (March 20) to demand the repair and reopening of a Wye Valley bridge.
The Black Bridge provides a link between Lydbrook with Welsh Bicknor.
However, the ongoing closure of the former railway viaduct, also known as Stowfield bridge, is a major cause of frustration for residents and tourists alike.
But the bridge has faced closures over the last 10 years, the latest starting in 2024.
Residents are now calling on Gloucestershire County Council (GCC) for a long-term solution to allow the bridgeopen permanently.
Green Party councillor Sid Phelps, who represents Lydbrook at the Forest Council, has been campaigning for bridge repairs for years.
He fears residents are being “fobbed off again” by the county council.
“Ten months ago (April 2025) I was told by GCC that they were awaiting an ecological management plan and a habitat regulations assessment and then works could be scheduled,” he said.
“The news of further indeterminate delays are deeply disappointing for local residents and the long-distance walking community.
“I would welcome a conversation with GCC on when, if ever, the bridge will eventually re-open.”
Reform UK Councillor Piers Camp, who represents the area at Shire Hall, said the council were meant to have reopened the bridge by now.
“When they got to do the repair, they saw it’s more damage than they thought, and it’s going to cost more than they thought,” he said.
“They took it back to the drawing board and right now they are compiling a report for the Cabinet.”
Cllr Camp said he had an email suggesting that it could take two months for the report to come into existence.
“They seem unwilling to do the temporary repair now. They are looking to do a full repair.
The county council has been approached for comment.
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