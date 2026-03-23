Buyers from further afield simply rely on the photographs, descriptions and condition reports and then bid online. After the sale they might collect their items in person or alternatively use Smiths very popular postage service. Recently a buyer from Norfolk paid £5,500 (plus 24% premium) for a diamond three stone engagement ring for his intended proposal. However he was nervous about the postage for such a valuable item and so sent a member of his staff to collect it instead. The employee was quite surprised to find he was collecting a diamond ring and immediately put two and two together regarding his bosses’ romantic intentions. This was obviously going to set tongues wagging at their workplace – so we will have to hope no surprises were spoiled as a consequence!