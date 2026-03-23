Smiths Auctions are now just playing a waiting game for their auction on March 26-27. However there is no chance of the staff resting on their laurels, as the moment the catalogue goes online, they begin to receive condition enquiries from hundreds of potential bidders. Since each one has to be answered individually and often involves additional photographs and detailed inspections - the entire process usually fully occupies at least two or three staff for the week prior to the sale.
One of the more enjoyable parts of this period is the ability to see which items buyers have most added to their wish lists. There are always a few surprises and some of these items are not always of the highest value. For the forthcoming March sale the most popular items are two Victorian photograph albums featuring portraits and ‘carte de visite’ cards of famous actors and actresses of the day.
Estimated at just £40/£60 it seems likely that they are going to perform far better than initially expected, but they definitely won’t be among the most expensive results. Following this in popularity is a large 7 ¼” silk top hat complete with box and estimated at £200/£300. It is very rare to find a top hat of such generous proportions and with Royal Ascot fast approaching it is sure to be a winner!
Another unexpected highlight on this month’s wish list is a mid-20th century Chinese large jardiniere - although relatively modern (it was purchased in Hong Kong), it is of exceptional quality, and this has obviously not escaped some buyer’s attentions.
More predictable items near the top of the list include a silver vesta case with enamelled erotic nude to one side. Estimated at £200/£300, it has obviously attracted the notice of quite a few vesta and silver enamel collectors. Other popular silver items include a pretty trinket box with guilloche enamel lid and a set of four Stuart Devlin contemporary silver champagne glasses estimated at £1,000/£1,500.
Other sought after lots include a Victorian 18ct gold and black enamel mourning ring, a set of Victorian Medieval style floor tiles and two antique Thornton Pickard ‘plate’ cameras. However the ‘wish list’ is not always the most reliable indicator of success, as some of the cannier antique dealers do not add the items they are interested on to a wish list. They might want to try and retain a low profile for the items they are interested in. However, in today’s online market and with Smith’s using two online bidding platforms, this is getting harder and harder for buyers. Which is all good news for vendors who can be confident that their items are getting maximum exposure both locally and internationally.
As well as looking at the wish list data the auctioneers can take a peek at the bidders who are registering for the sale. By the time the auction is over there are usually between one thousand and two thousand bidders registered for each auction. Larger sales tend to attract more buyers as the variety of items bring in more specialist buyers, who might only be interested in one specific lot in the sale. Bidders are of course mainly based in the United Kingdom, but this sale has already attracted people from as far afield as Australia, China, Japan, India, America and of course Europe.
The March sale catalogue has ended up being the largest ever sale held by Smiths Auctions, with over fourteen hundred and fifty lots. There is a fantastic cross section of items to suit all tastes including ceramics, glass, furniture, books, silver, gold, watches, jewellery, paintings, postcards and a wide variety of collectables.
The fully illustrated catalogue can be an excellent place to start, with many buyers within driving distance then following this up with a visit to the saleroom for the viewing. These people may also then re-visit to attend the auction in person, but many of them now bid online – either by leaving ‘Autobids’ on the system or by ‘bidding live’ on the auction day. This can be done whilst at work, or even when out and about using your mobile phone.
Buyers from further afield simply rely on the photographs, descriptions and condition reports and then bid online. After the sale they might collect their items in person or alternatively use Smiths very popular postage service. Recently a buyer from Norfolk paid £5,500 (plus 24% premium) for a diamond three stone engagement ring for his intended proposal. However he was nervous about the postage for such a valuable item and so sent a member of his staff to collect it instead. The employee was quite surprised to find he was collecting a diamond ring and immediately put two and two together regarding his bosses’ romantic intentions. This was obviously going to set tongues wagging at their workplace – so we will have to hope no surprises were spoiled as a consequence!
Smiths are viewing the March sale on the 25th 10am to 5pm and on the morning of the sales 9am to 10am. If you want to watch the action, then anyone can view the sale live from 10am on sale days simply by logging on to Smiths website and pressing ‘View’.
Entries are invited by appointment for the May Auction which includes the usual wide variety of Antiques & Collectables as well as a special section for Medals and Militaria. Please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctons.co.uk
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