DYFED Powys Police is appealing for help to find a 15 year old girl missing from her home in the Crickhowell area.
“Elicia is described as about 5ft 6inches tall and slim build and is pictured here with burgundy/red hair. She was last seen this morning wearing a cream coat and possibly joggers or jeans. She has links to the Gloucestershire and Gwent areas,” said a police spokesman.
If you have any information contact police by: visiting the webside https://bit.ly/DPPmissingperson, emailing [email protected] or calling 101
Please quote reference DP-20260324-059
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