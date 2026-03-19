Forestry England is reminding residents of what is coming up, as the Forest of Dean prepares for the school holidays.
From the Room on the Broom Trail to ‘Gruffalo orienteering’, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Take a look at the opportunities for Forest fun below!
Room on the Broom Trail
Head out on a magical adventure with Witch and her friends on the Room on the Broom family adventure trail. Help Witch find her lost hat, bow, and wand, and collect special spell ingredients.
Feel Good Forest Trail with WWF
Reconnect with nature on this fun, interactive trail created with WWF for children aged 6-12. Themed panels along the trail are designed to spark curiosity and imagination, complete with fun activities to help children explore the wonders of England's forests and compare them to the Amazon rainforest.
Spot peregrines soaring over the Wye Valley
Visit Symonds Yat Rock and you may be lucky enough to spot peregrines soaring over the valley. Courtship starts around mid-March and will continue until May. During this time, pairs will engage in spectacular aerial displays, including loop‑the‑loops, steep dives, and dramatic mid‑air food passes from the male to impress the female.
Make music in the great outdoors
Head out along the accessible Glade Trail at Beechenhurst and discover three brand‑new interactive musical instruments, blending art, nature, and sound to bring a little extra wonder to your woodland wander.
Cycling trails
The Forest of Dean is the perfect destination for a family cycle. Discover green spaces, dedicated cycling trails, skills areas and beginner mountain bike trails perfect for starting your children on their cycling journey.
Play areas
Young Foresters can enjoy Beechenhurst’s large play area, designed to inspire imaginative play using natural materials. Play features include a zip line, nest swing and mining-themed climbing frame. The play area also offers accessible play, with a wide boardwalk and sensory play features to help ensure everyone can join in the fun.
Gruffalo orienteering
Test your family's map reading skills at Mallards Pike and Symonds Yat Rock. Head off the beaten track with our fun, navigational challenge. You’ll need to pick a Gruffalo-themed orienteering map for £1.50 from the cafe and head into the deep, dark woods. 12 markers are waiting to be found.
Family walks
Known for its stunning natural beauty, diverse wildlife, and rich industrial past, the Forest of Dean has walks to suit everyone of all ages and abilities.
From stunning viewpoints and the famous Sculpture Trail to quiet woodland strolls and leg-stretching hikes, the Forest of Dean has something to offer whatever the weather.
Plan your perfect day out
With adventurous play areas, safe off-road family cycling, walking trails, and beautiful picnic areas, the Forest of Dean offers a fantastic family day out.
Forestry England’s sites in the Forest of Dean are open seven days a week, from 8am to 6:30pm, however the cafe and site partner opening times may vary.
While Forestry England members can park for free, non-members may be charged.
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