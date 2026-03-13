THE Forest of Dean’s Inner Wheel thanked Coleford’s SPP Pumps for its support, at a meeting on Thursday, March 12, at The Bell’s Hotel.
The members welcomed Helen Myden, Head of Human Resources for the Coleford business, to show appreciation for a recent sponsorship; half the cost of 150 t-shirts.
The recognisable t-shirts will be sold by Inner Wheel members at the upcoming Spring Rotary Half-Marathon on Sunday, March 22.
The sponsorship will allow The Inner Wheel to retain more of the monies raised on the day through cakes and t-shirt sales, meaning more funds will be available to support those in need.
Maggie Halton, Editor for The Forest of Dean Inner Wheel, said: “We and SPP Pumps have a similar ethos. We’re about giving back, so are they - and Helen is spearheading that for the company.
“The sponsorship enables us to find the smaller charities that often go unnoticed and are in dire need of funds. It’s all about helping each other and that’s what is so nice about this partnership with SPP.”
The evening also marked recognition of The Inner Wheel and SPP Pumps’ friendship, which began in December when Helen approached the group for help distributing a number of gift bag treats to those in need.
Helen was inspired to philanthropy by Marcus Rashford, who in 2020, successfully battled to secure free school meals for vulnerable children in England. Helen hopes to help worthy causes like this locally.
Her employer, SPP Pumps, is a global engineering manufacturer of pumps for energy, oil and water industries. Recently, it helped support the emergency efforts in Monmouth by providing dewatering pumps, following the devastating flooding caused by Storm Claudia.
You can find out more about SPP Pumps via its website. More information about the Forest of Dean Inner Wheel is available via its social media.
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