THE family of a 77-year-old man who has been missing for 10 days have appealed for his safe return.
Graham Collett was last seen at around 10.30am on Tuesday 3 March in the Ellwood Road area of Milkwall near Coleford.
His brother Ian Collett has now issued an appeal for him to get in touch and let everyone know he is safe and well.
He said: “We just want Graham to come back and to know that he is ok.
“The family are extremely worried about him and I’d urge anyone who may have seen him, or has any information about his whereabouts, to come forward.
“These last couple of weeks have been very difficult for us as we struggle to understand where Graham may have gone.
“If you are reading this, Graham, please call and let us know that you are safe.”
Extensive searches have taken place since last week, and officers with specialist search training have been conducting house to house enquiries, searches on the ground and reviewing CCTV.
There has also been support from the Severn Area Rescue Association and South West England Rescue Association.
Numerous potential sightings have been reported to police, and officers continue to work through these, however so far none are confirmed to have been Graham.
Graham is a keen walker and has been known to walk long distances in the past.
He is described as being around 5ft 8ins tall, is of a slim build and is bald. He also wears glasses and walks with a slight shuffle.
It's believed Graham will now be wearing different clothes to the ones he was wearing in the images shown as they have since been found at his home address.
Anyone who has seen Graham, or has CCTV or dashcam footage of him, is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 200 of 4 March.
If you can see Graham at the time of calling, or you have recently seen him, instead call 999 and ask for police.
Graham is described as being around 5ft 8ins tall, is of a slim build and is bald. He also wears glasses and has a slight stoop.
When he was last seen Graham was wearing a black beanie hat, a black and white checked scarf, a dark blue jumper and blue jeans, which from reviewing CCTV appear to be dirty, with black trainers.
Officers have been out searching for Graham as they are concerned for his welfare, and they are asking for anyone who has seen him to contact police.
Information can be provided by calling police on 101 and quoting incident 200 of 4 March.
If you can see Graham at the time of calling, or you have recently seen him, call 999 and ask for police.
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