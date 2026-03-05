POLICE have issued CCTV stills in a bid to help locate a 77-year-old man who has been reported missing from the Forest of Dean.
Only identified by Gloucestershire Police as Graham, he was last seen in the Ellwood Road area of Milkwall near Coleford at around 10.30am on Tuesday (March 3).
He is believed to be travelling on foot and has been known to walk long distances in the past.
Graham is described as being around 5ft 8ins tall, is of a slim build and is bald. He also wears glasses and has a slight stoop.
When he was last seen Graham was wearing a black beanie hat, a black and white checked scarf, a dark blue jumper and blue jeans, which from reviewing CCTV appear to be dirty, with black trainers.
Officers have been out searching for Graham as they are concerned for his welfare, and they are asking for anyone who has seen him to contact police.
Information can be provided by calling police on 101 and quoting incident 200 of 4 March.
If you can see Graham at the time of calling, or you have recently seen him, call 999 and ask for police.
