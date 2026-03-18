THERE are calls to save the last pub in a Forest village which has been put up for auction.
The Hearts of Oak in Drybook – which was the Forest Campaign for Real Ale’s Pub of the Year in 2024has been listed for auction and has a guide price of £200,000.
The current landlords are understood to be keen to keep operating the pub but there is a break clause in their lease in 2028.
This has sparked concern among the community that if the pub is sold permission could be sought to turn it into houses
Drybrook Parish Council has now submitted a bid to protect the building’s future as a pub.
Chairman Dave Middlemiss said the first the parish council knew about the pub going up for auction was when a sign was put up outside it.
“I spoke with the current landlord who I work quite closely with and they were shocked,” he said.
“As far as I’m aware they still haven’t been formally notified it is up for auction.”
He said the parish council has applied for registration as an asset of community value.
This designation protects local land or buildings that further social wellbeing and triggers a community right to bid which would pause the sale for up to six months, giving community groups time to buy it.
“[The landlords] are quite keen for it to stay within the community,” he said.
Cllr Middlemiss said they had a very short window to made the application to the Forest Council as they only found out about the auction last month.
“It was going to be auctioned on March 19.” he said.
“What we don’t want to happen is for a developer to buy it and then build a load of houses or flats on it.”
He said the Hearts of Oak, formerly the New Inn, has been in the village since 1838.
“We do events there,” he said. “We have raised tens of thousands of pounds there for charity over the years.
“It’s a real hub of the community.”
He said it would be a shame to lose it.
“It would just be another nail in the coffin for the Forest of Dean.”
Reform UK County Councillor Piers Camp said the pub should not share the same fate as the Nelson Arms which was redeveloped.
“It’s a very active part of the community and we don’t want that to be forced away by someone coming in and developing the site,” he said.
“The problem is with house values the way they are, it’s worth more for any pub in the rural area to be turned into housing,”
“A place the size of Ruardean without a pub. It’s a bit sad really.”
A Forest Council spokesperson said: “We appreciate the strong community interest in this building’s future and will continue to follow the required process so that a robust and lawful decision can be made.”
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