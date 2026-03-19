THE Forest of Dean saw a slight rise in its unemployment figures last month, from January’s 1,335 to 1,410, according to the latest data.
Figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Gloucestershire in total saw a rise also, with 600 more added to the claimant count. From 10,330 to 10,930, this represents a county rise of 2.7 per cent.
All districts in the county saw an increase in the estimated number of unemployed claimants. The number of men unemployed in the county stands at 6,095, while the number of women unemployed stands at 4,835.
The claimant count is a count of people claiming relevant benefits, so is subject to changes in benefit rules and welfare to work schemes.
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