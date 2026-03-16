Smiths Auctions have mixed feelings about their forthcoming Antiques & Collectables sale on of March 27-28. On the one hand there is a fabulous selection of lots on offer right across all sections of the sale. On the other hand it is going to be their largest sale ever, with over fourteen hundred and fifty lots. This means it could be a bit of an endurance test for the staff, who will be selling continuously from 10am in the morning until well after 6pm in the evening on both days.