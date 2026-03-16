Smiths Auctions have mixed feelings about their forthcoming Antiques & Collectables sale on of March 27-28. On the one hand there is a fabulous selection of lots on offer right across all sections of the sale. On the other hand it is going to be their largest sale ever, with over fourteen hundred and fifty lots. This means it could be a bit of an endurance test for the staff, who will be selling continuously from 10am in the morning until well after 6pm in the evening on both days.
The sale features a special section for silver, gold and jewellery and there is a really wide and varied selection of items on offer to tempt both trade and private buyers. In the silver section there is an extensive range of small silver collectable items, which are always incredibly popular, often doubling or even tripling their estimates. In the jewellery section a range of gold chains and bracelets will definitely bring in some of the highest prices, while a number of gold sovereigns will be selling for around £700/£800 each.
A good selection of both antique and modern jewellery will hopefully prove attractive to both local private buyers and online collectors from around the country. Overall it could well prove to be a very exciting section and many fans of the saleroom will be ‘tuning in’ online just to watch the action.
The collectables section will be sold on day two of the auction and includes a vast array of really interesting items ranging from a generous sized silk top hat estimated at £200/£300 to a selection of Scouting badges and collectables which should attract extensive interest from specialist buyers around the world. A group of oriental items includes a beautiful Japanese cloisonne vase with white daisies trailing across a deep blue ground estimated at £80/£120 as well as a very appealing spelter elephant estimated at just £60/£80.
Unusual items include the terracotta base of an antique Indian statue – this really is a quirky item because the eccentric elderly vendor has moved house and decided to take the rest of statue with him, so that all remains now are the feet! However it has a certain weird appeal and Smiths decided to offer it at their auction and see what happens!
From the same vendor comes a huge 18th century Indian dowry chest with elaborate carved horse head brackets estimated at £200/£300. Other unusual furniture in the sale includes an Edwardian cane wheelchair – more of a decorative than useful item!
On a more practical note Smiths have made clever use of a trendy set of 1960s Dexion shelving to display a wide selection of coloured glassware to its best advantage. The sale even includes a fine Victorian mahogany four poster bed estimated at just £200/£400. Sadly, there is no room in the saleroom to display it erected, but photographs have been provided by the vendor showing it complete in its full glory with drapes and an optional original horsehair base if desired.
The paintings section features a highly desirable oil on canvas by renown artist Walter Bayes of a woman and child in country town setting. Walter Bayes (1869-1956) was a founding member of the Camden Town Group and had an illustrious career both as an artist and as an art teacher. Estimated at £500/£700 this painting could well attract strong interest, and it remains to be seen how it might perform on the day.
Another interesting artwork is a series of four early 19th century unframed naïve illustrations from the poem ‘Tam O’Shanter’. They depict the story of a drunken farmer who accidentally comes upon a coven of witches on his way home and barely escapes with his life. Estimated at £250/£350 they will probably appeal to a collector of naïve art rather than a buyer looking for a morality lesson on the evils of alcohol!
Other star lots of the sale include a first edition of Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens illustrated by Arthur Rackham. Although the spine of the book is loose the interior is still in good condition and the beautiful pictures are a real treat for lovers of Rackham’s work. The modest estimate of just £80/£120 reflects the damage, but buyers may well feel that the book can be repaired - and therefore happy to chase it a little higher than anticipated.
There are a number of Arts and Crafts inspired items in the sale from a local estate in Ross on Wye. This includes an Edwardian mother of pearl and silver negligee pendant as well as a Pilkington Pottery small floral lustre bowl by W S Mycock. A number of pieces of studio pottery and glass come from the same source, as well as a lovely range of interesting and eclectic furnishings.
From cut glass chandeliers to a pair of painted exotic Indian wooden window shutters this outstanding sale really offers an amazing array of interesting and beautiful items to enhance your home. The fully illustrated catalogue is available online for a bit of early window shopping from the 20th of March. The viewing is on the 24th & 25th of March 10am to 5pm and on the morning of the sales 9am to 10am. For further information visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk or telephone 01531 821776.
Entries for the May antique sale are invited from the 2nd of April by appointment. The sale includes a full range of Antiques as well as a special section for Medals & Militaria.
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