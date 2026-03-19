THE town of Ross-on-Wye is one of the safest havens in the region, according to data from the UK Property Looker.
With a mere six crimes reported in the latest dataset, the town stands out as one of the safest in the county, but safety isn't the only story to tell about its real estate landscape.
New figures reveal a fascinating tapestry of rising home values, looming energy efficiency challenges, and significant sales contrasts.
The latest data from UK Property Looker shows that the average home in Ross is now priced at £355,123, marking a four per cent increase from previous records.
While this uptick seems moderate, it is a contrast to the national average of £290,000. This price evolution signifies the town's appeal, despite broader market fluctuations.
For potential buyers, this means that purchasing in the Ross area requires a deposit of approximately £35,500, assuming a 10 per cent deposit, and a significant mortgage commitment.
Top-sales data reveal that splurging on luxury is a growing trend with the high watermark being set by Meyrick House in Goodrich, which sold for nearly £1 million.
Meanwhile, Gayton Farm at Phocle Green, added to the town's prestige with a sale close to one million.
Contrasting these top sales, Priory House went for just £70,000, highlighting the diverse market in the town.
This flat-centric affordability in areas like Gloucester Road allows budget-conscious buyers a foot in the door.
However, UK Property Looker warns that over half of the homes in Ross fall below an Energy Performance Certificate ‘C’ (EPC) rating, which suggests a looming legal and financial conundrum for landlords by 2035.
This is significantly above the national average, demonstrating a community-wide need for property upgrades.
While these revelations paint Ross as a town of paradoxes and potential it has a unique market offering both premium and affordable options.
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