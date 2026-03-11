THE much-loved free Daffodil Shuttle service will be returning for the third year, allowing local residents and visitors to enjoy the area’s wild daffodils without the need for a car.
Free Daffodil Shuttle Buses allow visitors and locals from Ross-on-Wye to get off the beaten track and enjoy the regions annual Daffodil season and avoiding all the negative impacts numerous cars in narrow country lanes can have.
The Daff Shuttles are becoming an important part of the season and in 2025 the bis service carried over 1,000 passengers and delivered some impressive environmental, social and economic benefits for the area.
Rowena Clark, who helps to organise the Oxanhall Daffodil weekend said: “Being as we are a tiny rural parish, with our hall at some distance from our wonderful wild daffodil sites, this newfound support from the bus service has revived and rejuvenated our event.
“Visitor numbers have increased considerably and viewing the daffodils no longer requires a perilous walk along a narrow, fast country lane just to get to the site.
“The buses also help enormously with traffic congestion and pressure on our limited parking, while the team at The Daffodil Line have been incredibly supportive to us.”
A Ross resident, visiting the wonderful, frescoed St Mary’s Church in Kempley told Buses4Us: “I’ve lived in Ross all my life, and I’ve learned something new this weekend. I can’t believe I’ve never been here before - it’s amazing, and right on the doorstep.”
Clare Stone of Buses4Us said: “This year shuttles run roughly every half hour from 9.30am to 3.30pm on the Daffodil weekends. It's a free, hop on, hop off service, taking in many of the main Daffodil sites in the area with the route varying slightly each weekend, to service the festivities in the Kempley,Dymock and Oxenhall.
For full details of routes and attractions visit: daffodilline.co.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.