● Thomas Webbe, in his will of 13th July 1612, gave £800 to be allocated as £100 to purchase and erect a 'fit house, soil and place of habitation within the said Borough for seven poor people, each of them to have a several chamber, and a chimney in every chamber', with the remaining £700 to be invested to provide an annual income of £35 'for ever, for the payment of £5 apiece for each of the said seven poor people'.