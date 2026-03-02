Smiths Auctions in Newent are now inviting final entries for their forthcoming Antiques Sale on March 26-27. The sale includes a wide variety of interesting and beautiful antiques including furniture, pictures, ceramics, glass and collectables as well as a special section for jewellery, silver and gold.
The valuers have been very busy in the last couple of weeks out and about on appointments to visit a number of local properties. In cases where there is a whole house contents, or just too many items to bring to the saleroom for assessment, then Smiths are happy to send a valuer out to evaluate the items in situ. This can also be very useful if the vendor is unsure which items to bring to the saleroom or if there are a variety of heavy pieces such as large paintings or furniture. Often during the visit the vendor might find that the items they thought were of interest are no longer so popular, whilst the valuer might spot something else of value which the client had no idea would even be saleable.
Some of these larger March consignments are yet to arrive at the saleroom - with one local job being stored in a huge barn just a few miles from the saleroom. Many clients deliver the items to the saleroom themselves, but Smiths also have their own transport contractor who can bring the items to the saleroom and also offer a house clearance service. There is of course an additional charge for this which can be deducted from the sale proceeds.
Once the items arrive at the saleroom, Smiths staff carefully unpack everything, label them all up and then add any additional detail to the descriptions - such as dimensions, weights and hallmarks. Since Smiths’ auctions are conducted ‘section by section’ the items are then placed around the saleroom and lotting takes place later at a later date - once all the items have arrived and the sale is closed. This enables the auction to proceed from ceramics to glass, silver, jewellery, collectables and so on - rather than being in a random order - which is not at all helpful to buyers.
Entries to the March sale include a fantastic range of silver and jewellery, such as two Victorian silver miniature dogs with pin cushion backs and pulling shell form carts. These delightful novelty pieces will definitely attract huge interest from collectors and are estimated at £150/£200 and £100/£150 respectively. Other small silver collectables include vesta cases, scent bottles, card cases and christening sets - whilst larger silver items include jugs, decorative serving dishes and an impressive set of four 1970’s Stuart Devlin champagne flutes estimated at £800/£1,200.
Stuart Devlin was an Australian born highly acclaimed silversmith who became Goldsmith & Jeweller to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in 1982. His work was often intricate, surprising and highly creative, but he was also famous for designing coinage for over thirty countries around the world.
A wide selection of antique jewellery in the sale includes a beautiful early Victorian 15ct gold bracelet set central oval aquamarine panel estimated at £500/£700. Complete with its original fitted case this is very much a fragile collector’s piece, rather than a wearable item of jewellery. The same large consignment provided a good selection of other antique jewellery such as an Art Nouveau peridot and pearl 15ct gold pendant estimated at £350/£450 and a Victorian ‘target’ brooch set central diamond estimated at £600/£800.
By contrast there are a number of more contemporary pieces on offer including pendants, earrings and bracelets in both silver and gold including a very wearable studio design silver necklace estimated at £150/£200. In fact the safe is full to the brim with antique and modern jewellery - which should provide for an exciting day one of the sale.
An extensive selection of antique postcards filling up the shelves in the backroom come from a variety of sources and should also attract widespread interest on Day Two. Although it was not originally destined to be a postcard sale there are certainly enough lots now to warrant a special section, and Smiths will be sending out the catalogue link to their database of eager postcard buyers when it goes online in a week or so.
The ceramics section also has plenty of interest including a fine Regency Spode Imari tea service estimated at £200/£400 and a selection of Royal Worcester and Moorcroft. Other items worth a mention include a collection of Beswick horses and other animals as well as a good selection of antique and modern glassware.
Interesting collectables include a selection of wall mounted taxidermy such as a pair of large mounted bison horns and even a silver mounted Eland’s hoof. Not to everyone’s taste, taxidermy remains popular with many auction buyers, with cased pieces fetching the highest prices.
A fabulous pair of bright green Victorian silk boots come from the same extensive and eclectic farm property, which is being cleared in stages by the vendor.
Smiths are inviting final entries for this exciting sale by appointment.
