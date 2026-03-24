A collection of lost poems, written by “the Forest poetess” in the 19th century is set to be published in a new book by two University of Gloucestershire researchers.
The poems by mother-of-eight Catherine Drew, known as, have been brought together by Dr Jason Griffiths and Dr Roger Deekes as part of a research project supported by the National Lottery Fund.
Born in 1784, Catherine Drew is regarded as a remarkable figure who chronicled the industrial revolution as the coal and iron industry exploded onto her native landscape.
Descendants in the United States were delighted to hear about the project and donated a night cap and poems handwritten by Catherine that the family had taken there when they emigrated in the 1870s.
These poems, and others found in archives and newspapers, have been published in a collection – The Complete Works of Catherine Drew, the Forest Poetess – that includes original poems published in 1841.
Senior Research Fellow Dr Griffiths said: “We are grateful to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for their support with this project and making this publication possible. Catherine’s eight previously known poems have been republished three times but remain scarce and this edition will make them accessible with the added delight of containing the additional works we have uncovered.”
Dr Roger Deekes, historian and Research Associate, said: “Catherine is an enduring emblem of the Forest of Dean and her poems about the changing landscape are of huge relevance in a changing Forest. The collection is a great historical record and relevant to schools and the public today. We are hugely grateful to Michael Wright, the donor of poems and artefacts from Massachusetts.”
Roger and Jason are launching their new book, The Complete Works of Catherine Drew, the Forest Poetess, on Saturday (March 28) at three locations closely related to Catherine’s life:
10am-11.30am Gunns Mill, GL17 0EA, where Catherine was born.
Visitors will also have an opportunity to see the historic furnace and paper mill.
12pm-1.30pm St John’s Church, Cinderford, GL14 3EX, where Catherine is buried.
2pm to 3.30pm: Dean Heritage Centre, Soudley, GL14 2UB.
In addition, they will be presenting a talk about Catherine Drew and the Collection at the Gloucester History Festival on Saturday, 18 April (3.15pm to 3.45pm) in the Scriptorium Buttery. Entry is free.
The Forest of Dean Writers Collection at Dean Heritage Centre has attracted papers and artefacts related to some of the Forest’s most famous writers.
The edited collection of Catherine Drew’s work is the first book published by Dean Heritage Centre.
Nicola Wynn, the Collections Manager, said: “We are delighted to support this publication.”
“Our shop provides a range of Forest books, and this will be the first time we have produced our own.
“We have had an excellent group of volunteers working with us to curate the literary collection and the archiving of Catherine’s work has been a highlight.”
The Writers Collection is a University of Gloucestershire-led project in partnership with Dean Heritage Centre which received £133,873 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
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