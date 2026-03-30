A body has been found during searches for a man who had been reported missing from Milkwall earlier this month.
Searches had been taking place to find 77-year-old Graham Collett and the Severn Area Rescue Association located a body on Sunday afternoon.
Formal identification has not yet taken place however Graham’s family have been informed.
His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Mr Collett had last been seen at around 8.30am on Tuesday, March 3 in Ellwood.
Officers have thanked all of those who were involved in searches including colleagues from the Severn Area Rescue Association as well as everyone who shared the appeal to try and locate Graham or called in with information/potential sightings.
A spokeswoman for Gloucestershire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with the Graham’s family at this time.”
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