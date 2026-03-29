Police are appealing for information to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Lydney.
Gavin, aged 40, was last seen at his home address in the town at around 6am yesterday morning (Saturday) and hasn't returned or been in contact which is out of character.
It is believed that Gavin may be in the Lydney harbour area with searches taking place today with support from the Severn Area Rescue Association and police helicopter.
Gavin is described as being 5ft 8ins tall, of a medium build and has short black hair with a long beard.
He usually wears tracksuits with trainers and may be carrying a green cross body style bag and a long green coat.
Anyone who has seen Gavin or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 198 of March 28.
If you can see him at the time of calling, dial 999 instead and ask for police.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.