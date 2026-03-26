A FORMAL submission is being drafted as part of the bid for the Forest to be recognised as a “biosphere”.
The submission to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) is being prepared by the Forest Council.
Biospheres are internationally recognised places renowned for their natural environments, biodiversity and sustainable economic development.
The council says there is widespread support for biosphere status but there are concerns among groups such as the Commoners that it could undermine local traditions.
It has taken five years to get to this point and funding for the application has come from the government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.
“We want to create a lasting legacy for the area which celebrates the uniqueness of our district, protects our natural environment, and helps our communities to thrive.
“Biospheres provide a positive platform for innovation and long-term wellbeing. They combine environmental protection with community and economic development through new green and sustainable streams of funding and investment.
“Securing UNESCO Biosphere status for the Forest of Dean would help strengthen our local economy, create a wide range of opportunities and benefits for local residents and businesses, and especially protect our ancient traditions such as Freemining, Verderering, and Commoning.
With local government restructure approaching, this also provides an opportunity to ensure the Forest of Dean’s cultural uniqueness, traditional heritage, and diverse natural environment can continue to be recognised and protected for future generations.”
The council says it welcomes feedback, and its biosphere website www.fdean.gov.uk/biosphere is updated regularly.
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