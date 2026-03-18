NEWENT Town Council has encouraged residents to make use of a new initiative to help improve energy efficiency of their homes.
Due to support from the Forest of Dean District Council, thermal imaging cameras are now available to borrow from the town council.
The camera allows homeowners to identify areas where heat may be escaping from their property, helping to understand where improvements like insulation and draught-proofing could help.
The cameras detect temperature differences on surfaces and can highlight common issues such as heat loss through walls, roofs, and windows, poor insulation, and draughts around doors and frames.
A Newent Town Council spokesperson said: “Newent Town Council encourages residents to take advantage of this opportunity to better understand their home’s energy efficiency and take practical steps toward reducing heat loss.”
By identifying areas which could be improved, residents can make informed decisions about their home’s energy efficiency, potentially reducing energy bills and improving comfort during colder months.
The camera is available to residents within the Newent Town Council area and can be borrowed for a short time. To borrow the equipment, residents must complete an application form, provide photo identification, and agree to the terms of the borrowing. Residents will be responsible for the equipment while it’s in their possession.
Application forms are available from Newent Town Council, and spaces may be limited depending on demand.
For more information or to request an application form, you can email Newent Town Council on [email protected] or call 01531820638.
The opportunity comes as part of The Forest of Dean District Council’s broader Thermal Camera Loan Scheme. It is in partnership with Forest Community Energy and the South West Net Zero Hub, as part of the EU-funded AURORA Project, which aims to play an active role in the transition to net zero.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.