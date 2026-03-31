LOCALS have praised Lydney Town Council’s new ‘Letters to Heaven’ postbox, which was recently installed in Lydney Cemetery.
The special postbox provides a quiet place for visitors to write a letter or message to a loved one who has passed away, allowing for the sharing of memories, thoughts, or simply words from the heart.
The council said letters and cards placed in the box are not read by anyone. Its purpose is to provide a personal space for individuals to express their thoughts and feelings, and offer meaningful comfort through reflection - especially during times of grief.
Cllr Tasha Saunders, Mayor of Lydney, said: “Letters to Heaven” is intended as a gentle tool to support the grieving process, especially for children who may find it difficult to understand or express their emotions.
“The box will be periodically emptied by council personnel, and the contents will be respectfully and discreetly disposed of once it becomes full. At no point will any letters or cards be opened or read.”
News of the postbox thrilled locals, who expressed their views via social media. In a recent post by Lydney Town Council, one person wrote: “Such a beautiful idea that I am certain will bring much comfort to many people. I’ve seen this done before and am pleased to see Lydney Town Council have also embraced this meaningful idea too.”
Another said: “Fantastic idea. Well done to you for taking on the idea and installing it. Maybe others will follow suit.”
As one local alluded to, this idea has been seen in the Forest of Dean before. In 2023, we reported that The Forest of Dean Crematorium began an initiative to write to loved ones that had passed away.
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