He publicly supports the Palestine Action Group in their attempt to stop Genocide and to dismantle the British Arms industry’s support for Israel. For demonstrating his support, alongside many others, he has been arrested seven times. He has so far been charged three times with an offence against the Terrorism Act and currently awaits the outcome of the other four arrests. When arrested in Cardiff on July 12 under Section 12, which gives enhanced powers to arresting officers, he was held in custody for more than 24 hours during which time his house was searched and mobile phone removed.