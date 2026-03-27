Eric Hoyland lives in the Forest of Dean. He was born just before the outbreak of the Second War and like many of that generation learned about the nature of tyranny writes Diana Gash of FoD Friends of Palestine.
‘The first thing to strike you when talking to Eric is that he is a man of conviction and compassion. You quickly learn, also, that he is widely educated and accomplished, has lived his life well and in consideration of the wellbeing of others. At the age of 86 he regularly walks two or three miles at an impressive pace.
He was for many years part of the Camp Hill movement, a network of life sharing communities where people with a range of developmental needs live and work alongside long term volunteers as a family. Eric raised his own family in this inclusive environment.
He has travelled to Israel and Palestine three times. In the 1980’s to recuperate from illness where he very much enjoyed time in Jerusalem, in 2011 to teach English for a few months to Palestinian children in Jenin in the West Bank and in 2014 was invited there to meet with a group of people interested in establishing a Camp Hill type of community.
It comes as no surprise to know that Eric has repeatedly put himself in harm’s way to demonstrate his opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank. He does not use the word genocide, viewing it as a legal term to be wrangled over. He says “I just think of the thousands of children who have been butchered and I know I have to stand up against this”
He publicly supports the Palestine Action Group in their attempt to stop Genocide and to dismantle the British Arms industry’s support for Israel. For demonstrating his support, alongside many others, he has been arrested seven times. He has so far been charged three times with an offence against the Terrorism Act and currently awaits the outcome of the other four arrests. When arrested in Cardiff on July 12 under Section 12, which gives enhanced powers to arresting officers, he was held in custody for more than 24 hours during which time his house was searched and mobile phone removed.
Eric is keen to point out that he and the growing numbers of people who have taken similar actions do so to express their extreme opposition to the killing of Palestinian people, also to get the proscribing of Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation overturned. This ruling is a threat to the rights of peaceful protest and together with the growing concern regarding possible dismantling of the Jury System is an onslaught on our civil liberties.
Eric has pleaded Not Guilty to his three charges. He said “On February 13 the Judicial Review declared that the proscription of Palestine Action was unjustified and unlawful. There is more to come from the Government but at this point things are looking good for us protesters and the future of our democratic rights”
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