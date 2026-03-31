In 1729 the Yorke-Talbot Opinion clarified enslaved people’s legal status: coming to Britain or being baptised did not bestow freedom; and owners could compel their return to the plantations. This ruling endured until the pivotal case of James Somerset in 1772, when Lord Chief Justice Mansfield ruled that Somerset’s former owner had no right to force him back to the Americas. Mansfield avoided suggesting enslaved Africans in Britain were automatically free, but the case was considered a substantial victory.