PLANS for a £650,000 restoration of Coleford’s clocktower received a warm welcome from members of the public who attended the first set of consultation sessions.
SUPPORT has been expressed for a £650,000 plan to restore the clocktower in the centre of Coleford.
The sessions outlining the need for work to the landmark took place last Friday and Saturday at Coleford Town Council’s offices.
Town councillor Matt Beard, who was among those answering questions from the public, said there had been “enthusiastic support” from those attending the sessions on Friday and Saturday.
The town council is looking to apply for a government loan of up to £650,000 – although it is looking at other sources of funding.
The loan would be paid back over a period of up to 30 years and, at current rates of interest, would cost Council Tax payers in average Band D homes £15.24 or 29p a week.
Cllr Beard said: “This is the worst case scenario.
“If we can get funding from other sources to offset it we will but we can’t go back and ask for more.
“We’ve had nobody reject the concept and there has been very enthusiastic support from those who have attended so far.”
The “sympathetic restoration and reinvigoration” of the Grade II-listed clocktower will make the landmark more accessible than ever before, says the town council.
The council is responsible for the upkeep of the tower and for the last year and a half they have been working with a restoration architect on a plan to make vital repairs.
Work is ready to begin but the council must get public backing if a loan application is to successful.
What is now the clocktower was formed from part of the church which stood on the site before being demolished in 1882.
As well as preserving important historic features, it is also planned to bring back working and illuminated clock faces on three sides of the tower.
Time and the weather have taken their toll causing structural deterioration which has meant use is restricted for safety reasons, says the council.
The minimum that needs to be done includes structural repairs to the floors and internal stairs to allow safe access.
Work is also needed on the roof and windows to prevent water getting in as well as fabric repairs to prevent deterioration and to reduce the amount of maintenance.
The project will be broken down into sections over two years.
The major section will see the tower scaffolded for nine months.
The council says an application for a £650,000 public works loan is a “worst case scenario” and it will continue to investigate other sources of funding.
Two applications to the National Lottery have been rejected, largely because it is a maintenance project.
The consultation ends on April 20 and forms can be picked up from the town council offices or on www.colefordtowncouncil.gov.uk
There are drop-in sessions today and tomorrow (March 27 and 28) and the consultation closes on April 20.
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