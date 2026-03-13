PERFORMERS at a Monmouthshire musical theatre groups are getting to grips with songs they would never sing for their next show.
The concept of the Caldicot Musical Theatre Society (CMTS) show turns traditional casting on its head.
The revue, called Songs We’ll Never, promises of entertaining evening of well-known numbers with performers presenting songs they would not normally be cast to sing.
It includes men tackling a number from Chicago – which is set in a female prison to women performing hits from Jersey Boys, the musical about the all-male group The Four Seasons.
The fun and varied programme features music from a wide range of shows including Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge, Grease, Miss Saigon, Hairspray, The Color Purple, Memphis and Newsies.
Director Shannon Bradbury said the show is all about having fun with musical theatre.
“It’s a really relaxed and entertaining evening where we get to try songs we wouldn’t normally sing. It’s a great way to show what CMTS is all about.”
The show takes place at Caldicot Choir Hall in Mill Lane on Saturday (March 21) at 7pm.
CMTS is a community-based amateur theatre group with members aged 11 and upwards, bringing together performers with a range of experience.
The society usually stages two or three productions each year, including a full-scale musical.
It also performs at and supports a range of events and organisations while raising funds to help keep its shows on stage.
Rehearsals take place on Monday evenings in Caerwent and the group welcomes new members both on stage and behind the scenes.
CMTS has also announced that its next full production will be We Will Rock You at Caldicot School later this year.
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