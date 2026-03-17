Catherine Fookes, MP for Monmouthshire, recently hosted a community coffee morning in Caldicot, bringing together residents and local councillors from the surrounding areas to discuss issues affecting the area.
The event gave residents the opportunity to raise concerns, share ideas and discuss how the town and wider community could be improved.
A range of topics were raised during the discussion, including improving public transport links and ideas to smarten up parts of the town centre.
Catherine Fookes MP said: “Thank you to everyone who came along to the coffee morning in Caldicot. It was fantastic to speak to residents and hear their ideas on how we can make Caldicot and the surrounding areas even better.
I’ll now be putting together a short report with the key themes and next steps so we can start taking action on them.”
The session in Caldicot follows on from the successful session recently held in Monmouth.
Catherine will continue hosting more community coffee mornings, supermarket surgeries, and door knocking sessions across Monmouthshire in the coming months to ensure she is listening to residents as much as possible.
Catherine Fookes was in the town last month when she welcomed confirmation that £150,000 had been approved to support the refurbishment of Caldicot Skatepark.
Monmouthshire County Council agreed last month to use a combination of Pride in Place funding from the UK Government’s Pride in Place programme and Welsh Government Transforming Towns funding to invest in the long-awaited and much-needed revamp of the skate park.
The investment followed campaigning from local residents and the Caldicot Skatepark Committee, who have been calling for improvements to the site, which is much loved and has been in use for more than 25 years.
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