MONMOUTH schools celebrated World Book Day celebrations, dressing up as characters from their favourite books whilst highlighting the importance of reading and literature.
World Book Day took place on Thursday March 5 and schools all around the UK took part in this annual event.
Monmouth Comprehensive School celebrated their World Book Day with many activities including a recording of staff reading Julia Donaldson’s ‘Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book,’ to students ‘fictional flourishes,’ to staff’s costumes, book-themed food, Reading Ambassadors dressing up as ‘Where’s Wally’.
Year seven students were treated to an author visit with Daniel Morden which was funded by Monmouth Library and food was also decorated in a World Book Day theme for students to indulge in.
Head of the English Faculty at Monmouth Comprehensive School, Nicholas Jones, said: “In a world where teenagers spend an average of 4-5 hours a day on their mobile phones, celebrating books and reading has never been more important.
“We hope to encourage young people to develop a lifelong love of reading, and that begins with their exposure to a wide range of diverse texts in school, and developing robust reading habits at home: 20 minutes a day, just before bed.”
Haberdashers’ Monmouth students celebrated World Book Day in the library where they had themed cakes, book tokens and a visit from storyteller, Daniel Morden to year 8 students. This was in relation to their studying of gothic literature.
Students also had another visit from author M.G Leonard who gave students an insight into her journey as a published writer, and what she learnt a learnt along the way.
Students were excited to learn about the creative process behind her novels which had also been translated to more than 40 languages.
World Book Day highlights the importance of reading in a fun and entertaining way. Just like they do when they pick up a book and visualise the characters coming to life, dressing up as their favourite characters helps children embrace their imaginative ideas whilst emphasising the power of reading.
World Book Day was founded by UNESCO and has been around since 1995. The event is held annually in the United Kingdom and Ireland on the first Thursday in March and children are provided with a voucher to spend on books.
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