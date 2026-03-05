PLANS for a McDonald’s restaurant and drive through near the Wales Coastal Path and M48 Severn Bridge have been sunk, despite hundreds of comments from residents backing the scheme.
The fast food giant wanted to develop green fields on Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate, near a new petrol station with two drive throughs already under construction.
Monmouthshire Council planning officers said the land was only allocated for offices, light industry or storage and distribution, and they had road safety concerns over the plan, which promised 85 jobs and a further 125 during construction.
Chepstow Labour councillor Armand Watts requested the application go before the planning committee and said he was “broadly in favour” due to economic benefits but it was “vital there is safe access for all”.
Labour Bulwark and Thornwell colleague Sue Riley suggested that barriers could prevent access from people walking across the busy M48 roundabout, and added that in a consultation staged by McDonald’s and during the planning process, there had been 339 comments in support of the scheme and just 66 objections
“We need to consider what local people want, and they seem to want this opportunity and it’s not for me to say it’s wrong and isn’t a good work opportunity,” she said.
“I know a number of people who started out working at McDonald’s, Including my psychologist.
“It’s a good opportunity for local people and I don’t think we have the right to be sniffy about this.”
St Arvans Conservative ward councillor Ann Webb also backed the plans as she said the council had “to put pressure” on the site’s owners some 10 or 12 years ago to market it for the approved employment use and it still hadn’t been developed.
But her party colleague, Llangybi Fawr councillor, Fay Bromfield, said the application didn’t comply with the council’s planning policies, a view supported by Chepstow Labour councillor Dale Rooke.
Conservative councillor for Devauden, Rachel Buckler, said Tory Party leader Kemi Badenoch had worked for the burger chain, which used ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ as an advertising jingle, and said: “I love a McDonald’s.”
But she said: “I’m going to vote against this. I don’t think it’s in the right place.”
Planning agent Owain Nedin, for applicants East Mon Industrial Holdings Ltd, said that despite the council planning department’s objections, members had supported the nearby drive through in 2024.
Mr Nedin said it was supported on the basis it would provide 75 jobs, and said crash barriers were proposed to prevent inappropriate pedestrian access.
The McDonald’s application promised lighting improvements to part of the Wales Coastal Path leading to the restaurant, said Mr Nedin, who added that a condition could require a further study on pedestrian access and a contribution could be made towards public transport.
But Monmouthshire planning chief Andrew Jones said the Welsh Government had previously ruled out barriers along the road, and described the approved development opposite as different to the McDonald’s application for a “standalone” drive through and restaurant, as it was directly linked to vehicle use, and included light industrial or storage use of the site.
The application was rejected 11-3, with two abstentions.
