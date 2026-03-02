STUDENTS from Haberdashers’ Monmouth School are travelling to the House of Commons to present their pioneering climate action work to UK Minister For Climate, Katie White MP.
The student's invitation follows their high-impact contribution to COP30 where they helped lead global discussions on creating a deforestation- free future.
Pupils from Monmouth Comprehensive School will also be attending where they are going to represent a strong Monmouthshire partnership in youth climate leadership. This visit is in coordination with Size of Wales and it includes senior policymakers, a parliamentary tour, and a joint reflection session with young climate leaders from across Wales.
At COP30 in Brazil the students joined Indigenous leaders and international delegates to present “From Forest Roots to Global Action,” highlighting how Welsh pupils are driving deforestation- free school meals, ethical supply chains and local biodiversity.
The presentation gained national attention from UK and Welsh officials, prompting Minister White to invite them to Westminster as an example of youth-led climate action influencing national policy.
In Monmouthshire, the students have been central to efforts promoting deforestation-free school meals- auditing menus, exploring the impact of soy-fed meat on tropical forests, and working with Size of Wales and Monmouthshire County Council to champion practical, sustainable alternatives. Their work has helped shape council commitments and inspire wider action across Wales.
“Speaking at COP30 made me realise that even from a small town like Monmouth, our voices can reach people across the world. Now we’re taking that same message to Westminster. We’ve seen how small choice, like what goes on our school menus, can protect forests thousands of miles away. If young people can start that change, imagine what we can do when the whole country gets involved.”
Nicky James, Sustainability Lead, Size of Wales, said: “These students are living proof that climate leadership doesn’t begin in parliaments or global summits- it begins in classrooms, kitchens and communities.
