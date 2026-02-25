ROWERS at a state school are looking to go the extra hundred mile or two, when they hold a 24-hour rowing machine ergo marathon to help keep their club going by raising £4,000.
Youngsters and their supporters at Monmouth Comprehensive School Boat Club will start clocking up the miles at their Monmouth Rowing Club base on Friday evening through to Saturday, with rowers taking it in turns to keep the machines whirring.
The only state school in Wales to offer rowing, it gave the likes of 2024 and 2025 GB world junior medallists Violet Holbrow-Brooksbank and Eleanor Lawrence-Preston a start in the sport, and other alumni include GB junior internationals Emily Richards and Sarah Jones, Henley Royal Regatta medallists Nigel Atkins and Darcy Birkett, and British Championship winners Louis Paterson and Sam Royston.
Prior to the foundation of the school club in the early 1990s, the likes of GB senior world medallist Mark Partridge also rowed at the nearby town club while a pupil there, as did brother Mike, who raced for Wales in the 1986 Commonwealth Games, and sister Rosie, who won senior sculling medals at the British Championships.
Recently appointed head coach Tim Male, who rowed in the Olympics for Great Britain, said: “This event is not just a test of endurance; it is a crucial opportunity to raise £4,000 to ensure that our rowing club can continue to thrive and provide invaluable experiences for our young athletes.
“The need for funding has never been more urgent. Our rowing club plays a vital role in fostering teamwork, discipline, and resilience among students.
“However, without your support, we risk losing the resources necessary to maintain our equipment and facilities.
“Every contribution counts and will directly impact the lives of those who participate in this incredible sport.
“We invite you to join us in this important cause. Your generous donations will help us reach our target and empower the next generation of rowers. Together, we can make a difference! Please consider supporting us as we row for a brighter future.”
Marathon hosts Monmouth Rowing Club also posted: “We are incredibly proud of our unique rowing community, and a huge part of that pride stems from our close relationship with Monmouth Comprehensive School Boat Club (MCSBC) – notably the only state school in Wales that offers a rowing programme.
“MCS Boat Club is also our chosen beneficiary for our fundraising raising and donations this year.
“To keep this vital pathway open for young athletes, the MCS Boat Club is taking on its biggest challenge yet: A 24-Hour Rowing Marathon starting February 27, 2026.
“The goal is to raise £4,000 to help with the running of the club. To donate to this great cause go to their justgiving page
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.