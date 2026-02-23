THE Forest of Dean Crematorium is inviting the community to commemorate the memories of their lost loved ones ahead of Mother’s Day this year.
The crematorium is opening its doors from Friday, March 13 until Monday, March 16, between 8.30am and 5pm every day, for people to reflect on and remember the loved ones they have lost. including mothers, mother figures, or children.
Visitors will be able to write a special memory of, or message to, their loved ones on a chalkboard and can collect commemorative flowers which can then either be placed on a loved one’s memorial within the crematorium’s grounds or taken home. Visitors can also write personalised messages and tributes on cards which can be put in the crematorium’s white memorial post box.
Hannah Bain, Manager of the crematorium said: “Over the Mother’s Day period, we are holding in our thoughts all those missing their mother, a mother figure and mothers who are bereaved of a child.
“They are all very warmly welcome to join us for some quiet reflection in our comfortable chapel and beautiful grounds.
“We also know that the bereaved can take great comfort from posting messages to loved ones in our white memorial post box, which helps them maintain a feeling of connection with those they have lost.”
The invitation is open to anyone to visit the crematorium in order to remember their loved ones during the Mother’s Day period, whether or not there is a memorial to their mother or mother figure in the crematorium grounds, and regardless of where their funeral took place.
Whether a loss is recent or from some time ago, staff from the crematorium said they are equally welcome. If they are near the crematorium around Mother’s Day, anyone and everyone is welcome to visit for a peaceful period of reflection and remembrance.
Hannah added: “Mother’s Day is one of those annual occasions when a loss can be felt more and we want to ensure people know that they are very welcome to take comfort in paying tribute to their loved ones at our crematorium.”
This is not the first time the crematorium has been open to the public allowing them to honour and acknowledge their lost loved ones. Last year, on March 28, visitors were also able to attend and pay their heartfelt respects to people they had lost over the years.
Forest of Dean Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 42 sites in England, Scotland and Wales, and which is trusted by more families than any other provider to deliver funerals for their loved ones.
All Westerleigh's locations are set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide peaceful places for people to visit and reflect, while benefitting from exceptional care and support from its teams.
For more information about Mother’s Day, other events, and the services available at Forest of Dean Crematorium, you can visit the website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.