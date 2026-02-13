Families can put healthy food on the table and receive vital support thanks to a partnership between two charities.
Mercy in Action’s food pantry on Twerton high street is stacked with vegetables, fruit, bread, meat, cupboard essentials and more.
Volunteers take time to chat as they fill bags with supplies for members of the food club that supports around 120 to 130 families in the Bath area.
Sarah has been coming to the pantry for just over a year.
“It means a great deal,” said Sarah. “It just means that we've got extra food in the cupboard, especially when money's a bit tight.
“It provides me most weeks with a roast dinner at weekends for the whole family and fresh fruit and veg each week, and eggs. Everything really.
“There are so many people out there that need that little bit of extra help and there isn't the money about anymore. And food is just so expensive. So, all this helps.”
Allison, chief executive and co-founder of Mercy in Action, said the partnership with FareShare South West has enabled the pantry to provide consistent support to those in the local area who are struggling to make ends meet.
“It is a lifesaver really,” said Allison about the pantry that has been running since 2019.
“Good, healthy food is hard to come by; it's expensive and sometimes people will opt for something cheap and cheerful if they haven't got food. So, it is vital to them.
“We had one family who said their family's health improved in the first three to four months of them getting healthier food. They realised their children weren't having so much time off school with sickness.”
