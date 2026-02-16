I am not sure and it maybe it’s just me but things are certainly seeming to shift and get a bit brighter (well other than the weather, don’t start me on that!), it is like the energy is a little lighter and all in all everything appears to be moving along with more ease filling the year with more joy. I must admit maybe I am looking for it and actively seeking it out in the faith that 2026 will bring in that vibrant and fiery energy, certainly in my little corner of the world, so far so good it seems