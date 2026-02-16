A couple of weeks ago I wrote about the Chinese New Year and how it would be coming in on February 17, thankfully we are now there and the year of the snake is behind us, leaving some of us exhausted from a year (2025) that meant a lot of shedding and re-valuation as we move forward.
So, what does the year of the horse mean for us and what does it bring?
The information you can read on-line points us to a year that can bring reunions with family and friends along with the hope of good fortune throughout the year. It is said that the year of the Fire Horse gallops in with vibrant and fiery energy, symbolizing adventure, vitality, and momentum.
I know I am one of many who is particularly pleased to see and read that 2025 is going to be replaced with what seems to be positive year ahead having just travelled through what can only be describe as a trying twelve months!
I am not sure and it maybe it’s just me but things are certainly seeming to shift and get a bit brighter (well other than the weather, don’t start me on that!), it is like the energy is a little lighter and all in all everything appears to be moving along with more ease filling the year with more joy. I must admit maybe I am looking for it and actively seeking it out in the faith that 2026 will bring in that vibrant and fiery energy, certainly in my little corner of the world, so far so good it seems
If you are however not a believer in the Chinese horoscope or the traditional horoscope, I do think that we are to an extent what we tell ourselves. Last year as it was one trying episode after another, I lived my life just waiting for the next one! I witnessed others doing the same.
As 2026 began though I made a conscious decision to go back to my coaching roots and change things internally, as in my thought patterns and my expectations of what lay ahead. I did read all about the Chinese New Year, how the year of the snake (2025) was a difficult one for many whilst this year of Fire Horse was going to bring with it all the above and while it made sense, I knew that whatever the situation astrologically the changes needed to start with myself.
For me it is that a change of mindset that has helped me to embrace positive opportunities , it is indeed my personal choice to now look for sunshine in every day (despite the weather telling me otherwise) and I would like to take this opportunity as we move towards spring to encourage you to do similar in the hope that for you the Chinese Year ahead brings the momentum you desire to make every day one of sunshine.
