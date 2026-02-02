My granddad always added it to the compost heap and sprinkled it directly onto veggie beds and the flower borders to be dug in later on in the spring. Added to the soil, the ash from your woodburner acts as a lime substitute, helping to neutralise acidic soils and enriching the soil with essential nutrients. Although don’t forget that some plants, like raspberries and rhododendrons, need acidic soil, so don’t use ash around those. Beans, brassicas, fruit trees and roses, on the other hand, are particularly fond of it.