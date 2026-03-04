HEREFORDSHIRE Council have helped in quashing the rumours by stating that McDonald’s is not opening up in Ross-on-Wye.
Other publications and social media posts have been suggesting that McDonald’s is to open up at the former Traveller’s Rest site, last occupied by Beefeater and is currently surrounded by security fencing.
And while the site would not need planning permission for the burger giant to start trading, as the building is already classified as a restaurant, however, it would still need permission for its signage as per advertising consent.
It would also need permission to install its exterior cooking extraction and air conditioning as both of these systems were removed following the departure of the Beefeater chain.
However, a spokesperson for Herefordshire Council said that there is no planning application pending behind the scenes to back this claim up.
Previously, McDonald’s had been seeking planning permission for the site close to the A40/A449 roundabout – the same site Lidl is currently investigating – but this was refused by Herefordshire Council in 2023.
It is well known that McDonald’s is looking for sites that can incorporate a drive through.
The speculation in the media also suggest that McDonald’s are recruiting for staff in Ross. However, it is likely that this refers to McDonald’s opening up in New Ross, in County Wexford in Ireland as the salaries are listed in euros.
A formal request to McDonald’s for clarification on the situation, has not been received by the Ross Gazette at the time of going to press.
