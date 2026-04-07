The Forest of Dean could soon be getting its first KFC drive-thru as plans for a new restaurant on the outskirts of Coleford look likely to get the go-ahead next week.
The Perrygrove Road proposals also include two industrial units for the site which measures just under half an acre.
They are due before Forest of Dean District Council planners on April 14. A separate scheme for a KFC and Greggs was turned down in 2023.
The drive-thru is expected to provide seating for 38 customers along with a designated area for home delivery order collection.
Applicants NNA Ltd say the restaurant would provide job opportunities and a total of 35 posts are expected to be created, with 12 full-time employees and 23 part-time positions.
Access to the site would be via Perrygrove Road and there would be around 45 parking spaces and two large order bays for temporary parking.
The scheme proposes walkway improvements which would ensure that the development is sustainable and well-integrated, the developers say.
But some 13 residents have objected amid concerns over littering, anti-social behaviour and increased traffic congestion.
There are also fears it could lead to air pollution, odour and loss of privacy in homes and gardens.
Stephen McAuliffe, an objector, said developing a drive through fast food outlet would lead to an increase in littering.
“There is already an issue with waste from existing fast food outlets locally and thrown out of vehicle windows throughout the forest blighting the beauty of the forest,” he said in his formal objection.
“Adding a KFC to that will massively increase the roadside refuse.
“Anti-social behavior [sic], the development will act as a focal point for groups of young people.
“Unfortunately not in a good way. Litter, abusive behavior, cars revving and racing around and a focus for drug use.
“We should be encouraging healthy eating rather than the provision of lower cost junk food.
“The area already has substantial health issues, additional access to junk food within the forest will only add to the health issues.”
However, the applicants say the proposals comply with planning policies and the KFC drive-thru location is justified.
“It achieves economic benefits through job creation, environmental enhancements through 10 per cent biodiversity net gain, and sustainable access through well-designed vehicular and pedestrian transport provisions,” consultants said in the planning application.
They go on to say the proposals are acceptable in planning terms and “consider that the proposal is justified and would represent a benefit to the town of Coleford and surrounding villages”.
Officers have recommended granting delegated permission as they believe the development is sustainable and acceptable and its benefits outweigh the harms.
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