THE FOREST of Dean was one of the areas Gloucestershire Trading Standards checked when assessing whether local shops are following the law on price marking.
Officers visited 61 stores across the county. During the visits, 40 stores were found to be fully compliant, with prices clearly displayed and customers charged the correct amount at the till. However, 20 stores did not meet the legal requirements for price marking, and one store was found to be overcharging customers.
The visits came as part of a project focused on smaller local convenience stores and checking compliance of rules set under the Price Marking Order 2004.
Cllr Paul Hodgkinson, Cabinet Member responsible for Trading Standards at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “It is important that shops clearly display prices so that customers can make informed choices - whether that is to pay the marked price or to shop elsewhere. This is especially important at a time when many people are managing tight household budgets.
“In this case, our officers have taken an advisory approach to support businesses to comply with the law. However, I would remind retailers that failing to comply with the Price Marking Order is a criminal offence, and prosecution can result in a substantial fine.”
Under the Price Marking Order 2004, all items on sale must have a clear price displayed in pound sterling, including VAT and any other taxes. Prices must be shown close to the goods and be easy for customers to see without having to ask for help.
This can be done by displaying the price on the goods themselves, on a ticket near the goods or on a list or catalogue displayed close to the goods with enough copies available for customers to use.
All 21 stores have since been revisited and given advice and guidance to help them bring their premises into compliance.
Gloucestershire County Council has been contacted for more information regarding the Forest of Dean stores.
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