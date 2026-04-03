TWO Forest Voluntary Action Forum (FVAF) workers have landed new senior roles, as the organisation continues its strategic restructure.
Deb Cook and Alex Digby have landed Head of Development and Community Manager roles respectively.
Deb has been with FVAF for more than ten years and will now lead its development strategy. Alex will lead the community team supporting projects that put local people at the forefront and help them unlock key skills present in the Forest of Dean.
A FVAF spokesperson said: “Deb's promotion is a natural next step. She's been instrumental in building relationships, championing co-design, and turning bold ideas and community stories into real meaningful change.
“Both appointments reflect our belief in investing in people and growing strong leadership from within. We couldn't be prouder. Congratulations, Deb and Alex!”
Nick Penny, Head of Operations, said: "It has been fantastic to watch and support Alex’s growth in our organisation over the last few years, and I am delighted that he has secured this exciting promotion. Alex is a role model for strengths-based working, and he has excelled at building strong relationships across the county. I am confident that Alex will provide strong leadership to our Community team."
Chris Brown, CEO, said: "After 11 years with FVAF championing volunteering and community groups, I could not be more thrilled to see Deb moving into this exciting new role. Deb will bring fresh ideas, energy, and passion to drive innovation in our communities and help grow all the things which make the Forest of Dean such a brilliant place."
Readers may recognise Alex from previous stories under his previous role of Digital Projects Manager. Alex told us about the importance of digital skills in a changing world.
You can read more on that via our website.
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