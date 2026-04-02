FOREST of Dean Police said a heartfelt farewell to PCSO Dawn Teague, who retired on Tuesday March 31, after nearly two decades of service.
Dawn has served the Forest of Dean for 19 years and in 2023, she was announced as the PCSO of the year, earned for commitment to work within the community.
A Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesperson said: “We say a heartfelt thank you and farewell to PCSO Dawn Teague as she retires after 19 years of dedicated service in the Forest of Dean.
“Throughout her career, Dawn has been a familiar and reassuring presence in our communities. Always approachable, compassionate, and committed to keeping people safe. Her work has made a real difference to so many lives, and her contribution will not be forgotten.
“Policing isn’t just a job, it’s a vocation, and Dawn has truly embodied that every single day. Wishing you a long, happy, healthy and well-deserved retirement Dawn, Thank you for everything you’ve done.”
News of her retirement was met with messages of good luck, happy retirement messages and local memories.
Following a post on social media about Dawn’s retirement, one commenter said: “Happy happy retirement Dawn! It was an absolute pleasure working with you! Go and enjoy every moment - you deserve it!”
Another said: “An absolute legend! Worked hard and tried her best when not always supported. You will be missed and nobody will ever replace you! What you have done for the community showed you cared, others should take note. Now you put your feet up and enjoy some well deserved rest.”
Dawn was often seen at community events, such as December’s Christmas lights switch-on event in Coleford, alongside PCSO Tom Oliver. Both officers were at hand to help with an event that saw an estimated 1,400 attendees or over.
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