For a decade, the gentle click of knitting needles has been a sound of hope and connection in the Forest of Dean. The Knitters and Natters group, hosted by The Salvation Army hub on North Road, Broadwell is celebrating its 10th anniversary, marking ten years of friendship, mutual support, and creating vital items for the most vulnerable patients at Gloucester Royal Hospital.
What began as a simple gathering has blossomed into a lifeline for its members and a source of comfort for countless new parents. Meeting every Monday and Wednesday, the group consists of 15 retired women, with the oldest member proudly aged 93. For them, the group is far more than a hobby; it is a cornerstone of their week.
Cheryle, one of the ladies said, "We feel safe here and love it here. The place is warm and we are grateful for this little corner we have been allowed to use over the years. It gets us out to meet other people. We wouldn’t be out meeting other people if we weren’t doing this; we would be sat at home on our own."
The group's primary mission is to provide handmade items for the neonatal unit at Gloucester Royal Hospital. Their dedicated hands produce tiny cardigans, blankets, bonnets, and "bonding squares" for mothers and newborns. This focus has transformed their meetings, giving every stitch a profound sense of purpose.
Their productivity isn’t tallied in spreadsheets but in the humble metrics of daily life: two Lidl shopping bags, brimming with soft wool and love, ferried to the hospital whenever they’re full. Over the decade, those bags have added up to more than 2,000 precious baby items—each one a story of time and care. A single ball of yarn yields eight or nine tiny hats, each knitted in about an hour, or three delicate cardigans, each claiming three patient hours of stitching.
Then there are the larger 36-inch-square blankets, two or three weeks in the making, and the smaller incubator squares—12 inches of warmth—that take a week to two. Yet for the 15 women of the Knitters and Natters group, quantity has always been secondary. Every stitch, whether an hour or a month in the making, carries the same quiet purpose: a newborn held close, a mother’s smile, a tiny life made a little warmer in the world.
Cheryle said, “I think it gives you a purpose in life, doesn't it? When we first started, we just sat here just knitting and passing time. And then one of the girls, through her mum, got us the link with the hospital and we have been at it since.”
The group's work is made possible by the wider community, who regularly donate wool. The items are then passed to a volunteer who delivers them to the hospital, where the staff offer heartfelt thanks. The group’s impact, however, extends beyond the hospital walls. They have become a tight-knit family, occasionally sharing meals together at local cafes and celebrating Christmas as a group.
At the heart of the group is 83-year-old Pam, whose life philosophy of compassion perfectly embodies the group's spirit. A resident of the cottage behind the Salvation Army hub for 36 years, Pam has navigated immense personal loss, including the deaths of two of her children. Yet her instinct is always to turn outward and help others. She currently provides comfort to a 73-year-old neighbour who recently lost her husband.
Pam said, “I like to help people. I always say there's somebody worse off than you, so if you can help one person then do it. You don’t have to do something big, it is the little things that matter. I am glad that with this group of girls here, we are in a way making a new mother smile, a newborn baby feel warm and safe.”
As they mark this decade of dedication, the Knitters and Natters are sending a clear message to the community: everyone is welcome.
Pam said, “Anybody, anything, even if a dog couldn't knit, we'd have him in here! We encourage other people to join.”
In a world that can often feel isolating, the Knitters and Natters of the Forest of Dean prove that purpose, friendship, and the simple act of caring for others can be found in the most wonderful places. They don’t just knit garments; they knit the very fabric of the community, one stitch at a time.
The Salvation Army in the Forest of Dean, alongside dedicated community partners, works tirelessly to ensure no one faces hardship alone. Through practical initiatives like their weekly food bank, which provides essential groceries to families in need, and their community café offering warm meals and companionship, they address both hunger and isolation. Additionally, their support programs—such as debt advice services and emotional well-being drop-ins—help individuals navigate life's challenges with dignity.
By fostering partnerships with local charities, churches, and volunteers, The Salvation Army has created a network of care, ensuring everyone in the community has access to support, friendship, and practical help when they need it most. To learn more about the Salvation Army in Forest of Dean and their programmes and partnerships, visit their website: Forest of Dean | The Salvation Army.
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