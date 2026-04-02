A NURSE has celebrated her retirement after 41 years of working in the NHS in the Forest of Dean.
On Thursday, March 26, Health Care Assistant (HCA) Lorraine Webley marked the occasion with gifts, tea and cakes alongside her colleagues on Woodland View Ward at Cinderford’s Forest of Dean Community Hospital.
Lorraine started her career serving the Forest community at The Dilke Hospital in 1985 and following her much-loved time in the NHS, it was time to say goodbye.
Lorraine said: “There used to be a general ward and I used to work on the maternity ward, theatre, endoscopy, outpatients, as well as the general wards.
“I always wanted to do nursing and I absolutely enjoyed it. I will miss everything, but it’s always been work, work, work, you know? and it’s time for me and my other half Kevin, who I met at the Dilke as a Porter, and he has had a couple of years of hard times and it is time for us now.”
During Lorraine’s tenure, the Forest of Dean has seen major changes to its hospitals. The Dilke Memorial Hospital, near Ruspidge, was closed in May 2024. The same time saw the closure of Lydney and District Hospital, both being replaced by the Forest of Dean Community Hospital in Cinderford.
Following the news of Lorraine’s retirement, she was praised by colleagues and the local community who thanked her for her service to the Forest of Dean.
An NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “The Woodland View Ward team sent her off on Thursday afternoon with tea, cake and gifts and the very best of wishes.
Karen Williams, Ward Manager, and who organised Lorraine’s retirement party said: “We wanted to mark this huge achievement and give Lorraine a well-deserved send off! We invited colleagues to have tea and cakes in the afternoon on her last day and present her with her gifts and card”.
Posting on social media, one member of the community said: “Hope you and Kev get to enjoy retirement well! Thanks for all your amazing years of service.”
Another commenter said: “Enjoy your retirement Lorraine, you deserve it. You are an incredible Health Care Assistant on a personal level, It feels awful losing you, the support you have shown shown me as a student, NQN and beyond is priceless, it won’t be the same without you, your wicked sense of humour, that infectious laugh and all of your skills, I will miss you dearly.”
Another said: “Congratulations Lorraine. Time for you and Kev to enjoy some well earned quality time together.”
It is clear from the staff and members of the Forest of Dean community that Lorraine was highly valued and will be missed.
You can read all the well-wishes to Lorraine via social media on the Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust Facebook page.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.